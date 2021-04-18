Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s (CHYHY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the subject of several other research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Danske upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

CHYHY stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.