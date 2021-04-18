Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $252.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.10. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

