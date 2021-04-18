Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. 17,869,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,695,387. The stock has a market cap of $218.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

