Citigroup Boosts First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $120.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

FBP opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after buying an additional 2,368,522 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,361,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 2,247,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 251,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

