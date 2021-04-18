Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.95. 2,455,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,733. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

