Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,049,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,131. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

