Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,318 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,638. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $216.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

