Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,615 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20,700.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

