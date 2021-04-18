Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 888 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,752,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. The company has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

