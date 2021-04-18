CMG Global Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000. General Electric makes up approximately 2.9% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 70,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,024,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,614,219. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

