CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Receives $138.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in CNOOC by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNOOC by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CNOOC by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in CNOOC by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 44,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CNOOC by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CEO remained flat at $$121.76 on Friday. CNOOC has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $131.83. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

