Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Columbia Sportswear worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,919,000 after buying an additional 72,810 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $115,944,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,666 shares of company stock worth $30,967,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Shares of COLM opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $112.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

