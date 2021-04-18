Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.48. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,143,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,540,225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

