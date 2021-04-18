Community Trust & Investment Co. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,808 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

