Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Commvault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $68.12 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $72.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.21, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $1,920,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,057,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

