Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $15,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CBD opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

