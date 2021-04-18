Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stake Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Conn’s worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONN. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 308.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 297.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $605.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

