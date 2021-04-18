Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to post $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.32. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,006. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

