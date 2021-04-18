Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $3,152,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

