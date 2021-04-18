Contrasting City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City and Standard Chartered’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $266.19 million 4.75 $89.35 million $5.46 14.67 Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.88 $2.30 billion $0.75 9.07

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than City. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

City has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 33.35% 13.07% 1.69% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for City and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 3 0 0 2.00 Standard Chartered 2 3 3 0 2.13

City presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.34%. Given City’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. City pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Chartered pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

City beats Standard Chartered on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 926 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

