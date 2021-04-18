Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,949. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

