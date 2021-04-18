Corrado Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December makes up about 2.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 1.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,720,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,198,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,826. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

