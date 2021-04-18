Corrado Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 1.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter worth $821,000.

Shares of PJUN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

