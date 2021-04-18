Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGDJ. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,742. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

