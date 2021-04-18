Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $283.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $166.44 and a twelve month high of $283.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.72.

