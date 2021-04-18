Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,649,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter.

XNTK stock opened at $153.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.78. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $78.57 and a 52 week high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

