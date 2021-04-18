Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $257.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.28 and a 52-week high of $257.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

