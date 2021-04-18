Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

