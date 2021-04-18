Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the LED producer’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

