Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 9,025 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 298,714 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 677,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $112.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

