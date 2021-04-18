Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Adobe by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Adobe by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,634 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,907 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $525.08 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.21 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.