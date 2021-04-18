Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 308.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.71 ($4.03).

Several research analysts have commented on CRST shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 425.40 ($5.56) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 388.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.42. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 434 ($5.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

