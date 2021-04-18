Critical Comparison: New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) & Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93% Stellus Capital Investment 8.91% 9.70% 3.74%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Mountain Finance and Stellus Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 Stellus Capital Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential downside of 14.04%. Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.12%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment.

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Stellus Capital Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.55 $112.56 million $1.27 10.23 Stellus Capital Investment $58.91 million 4.50 $26.44 million $1.23 11.06

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment. New Mountain Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Stellus Capital Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

