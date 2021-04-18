Critical Survey: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) versus KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Yandex has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yandex and KLDiscovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $2.83 billion 7.74 $162.60 million $1.14 54.32 KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.16 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.69

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 4.24% 8.62% 5.90% KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yandex and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 2 8 0 2.80 KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yandex presently has a consensus price target of $71.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. KLDiscovery has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.71%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Yandex.

Summary

Yandex beats KLDiscovery on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Alice, a voice assistant; Yandex.Uslugi that helps to find professionals; and Yandex.Q, a community of experts to share knowledge. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it provides KinoPoisk, a Russian language source for movies, TV shows, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; Yandex Plus; Yandex.Studio; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud, a cloud platform; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

