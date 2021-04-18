CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $210.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.19.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $215.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.32 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $93,019,014 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 250.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

