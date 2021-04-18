Crown Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Crown has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $21,400.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,058.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $929.11 or 0.01657398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.33 or 0.00587485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001796 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004555 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,012,367 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.