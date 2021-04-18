Crypterium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $462,358.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $34.14 million and approximately $462,358.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00678980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00088842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038909 BTC.

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,922,951 coins and its circulating supply is 83,925,400 coins. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

