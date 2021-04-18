CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. CureVac has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $151.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

