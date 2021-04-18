CUTcoin (CUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.80 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $32.80 million and $860.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00055012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.92 or 0.00333467 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003365 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 138,529,092 coins and its circulating supply is 134,529,092 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

