CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 715.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $185.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $337.51 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.96.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

