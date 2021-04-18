CVA Family Office LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,935,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,690,000 after purchasing an additional 330,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

CNC opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

