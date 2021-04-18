CX Institutional Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. 7,081,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.