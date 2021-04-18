CX Institutional Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 180.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,065,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.41. 1,658,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,652. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

