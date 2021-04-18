CX Institutional Purchases 46,333 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2,637.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.65.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,715,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.