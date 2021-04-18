CX Institutional Purchases 7,427 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

NDAQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.17. 1,012,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $161.13.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

