D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $10.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,994. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

