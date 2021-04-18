Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €75.71 ($89.07).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

DAI stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €75.36 ($88.66). The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. Daimler has a 1-year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of €76.85 ($90.41). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.71.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

