Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,578. Daimler has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

