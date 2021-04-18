Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on DARE. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 594,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,428. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

