David Zinsner Sells 8,050 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Zinsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

